Commentator and author, Caroline Glick, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News after participating in a rally against a deal that would only release some of the not to promote a partial and dangerous deal.

The message of the rally, says Glick, is that “we trust Prime Minister Netanyahu. He has shown unswerving commitment to achieving all of the goals of the war, including the rescue of all of the hostages being held in Gaza, absolute victory over Hamas, the complete destruction of Hamas in Gaza, and the prevention of a similar threat, or any threat really, from arising in the future from the Gaza Strip, that can harm Israel in any way, shape or form.

“We have to make sure,” emphasizes Glick, “that nobody is trying to coerce Israel, in the last week of the Biden administration, to take actions that can undermine any of those war aims – release of all of the hostages being held in Gaza, the achievement of the war goals on the ground, preventing Hamas, or any other successor organization, from ever posing a threat to Israel, and the total eradication of Hamas in Gaza.”

On the assumption that the negotiations are already being coordinated with the new administration and it's all already happening in Trump's spirit, Glick says that she believes, “that President Trump recognizes that Israel is the best thing that happened to the US and the achievement of America's national security interest in the Middle East over the past fifteen months, our young men and women have proven beyond any shred of doubt just how heroic the Israeli people are and that we're capable of being a trusted ally to the United States of America, as it seeks to minimize its footprint in the Middle East, not only today, but in the years to come.”

Glick thinks that “what is required from the Trump administration, more than anything else, is to respect Israel as its ally, and as the regional power in the Middle East, and help us to secure our war objectives, which will also secure America's national security objectives going forward. Just as Winston Churchill said famously, back in 1940, to Franklin Delano Roosevelt, I think the people of Israel are saying very clearly to Trump today, ‘Give us the tools and we'll finish the job.’ We will finish the job, not only for ourselves but for the US, for the entire free world, and for the good of the entire region.”

On President Trump’s threat that “all hell will break loose," Glick thinks that the "easiest way to understand what Trump is saying is that the restraints are going to be coming off Israel. We've been under an unofficial arms embargo that was implemented by the Biden Administration in a contravention of US law, that Biden himself signed, to provide us with the means to win this war. So the embargo is going to end, the arms are going to flow again to here, to provide us with the means to complete the job and I believe that the incoming administration is going to stop demanding that Israel keep Hamas supplied with everything that it needs, in order to maintain its regime in Gaza and continue to kill our forces in Gaza.

“I think that those are the main things that we have to look to in the coming weeks in terms of what the US is going to do. The fact of the matter is that the Biden administration has prevented Israel for fifteen months from allowing ‘all hell to break loose’ on Hamas and Gaza, through its restraints, so I think that the most obvious actor who's going to have all hell breaking loose in Gaza is Israel. I think that that's really what we should be looking to, not to anything else. We don't ask for any other force to be fighting for Israel. We can do it on our own, which we've proven beyond any doubt over the past fifteen months. Again give us the tools and we'll finish the job,” concludes Glick.