Hostages' families, bereaved families, reservists, and a number of organizations held a press conference a short time ago at the 'Gvura (Heroes) Tent' in Jerusalem. The press conference, held under the banner 'Time for Victory', was spurred by rumors of progress towards a partial deal, and with just a week to go until Trump's entering the White House.

Multiple speakers called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government not to agree to a deal that would release only some of the hostages. They also appealed in English to the incoming US administration, demanding they keep their word to bring about the release of the hostages as well as stand behind the State of Israel.

Zvika Mor, father of Eitan Mor, who fought bravely on October 7th against Hamas terrorists and was kidnapped by the residents of Gaza, said: “Eitan, like 93 other hostages, is being held in Gaza in subhuman conditions, with constant abuse and life-threatening treatment, by the Nazis of our generation.

"The State of Israel, under various pressures, is forced to fight the enemy while being obligated to provide it with humanitarian aid and logistical supplies. Never in the wars of history has this been seen. Imagine that while America is fighting ISIS or the Nazi regime, it is also obligated to provide its enemy with a continuous supply of food, water, electricity, medicine, fuel, and money. This is madness!"

He added: "I call here to lovers of humanity and freedom - stand on the right side of history! President Trump, a true friend of the people of Israel, has already chosen a side. He chose the side of truth.

"Trump knows - barbarians only understand power. This is also understood by the Israeli soldiers who fight with supreme heroism against the enemy and are not willing to stop until the threat is destroyed forever and all their brothers and sisters are freed."

Mor concluded: "The Israeli soldiers do not expect any soldier of a friendly country to sacrifice himself for us, we demand one thing - let us act! Let freedom triumph over tyranny. Let good triumph over evil. Let life triumph over death. For your sake, for the future of the world, let Israel win total victory!”.

Yehoshua Shani, father of fallen officer Uri Mordechai, said: “Mr. Trump, President of the United States, my son Uri Mordechai was an officer in Golani. He is an American citizen like all of my relatives. He was killed on the seventh of October.

"Do not push for a deal that will bring us back to the sixth of October. I appeal to you as the President of the United States, to support the government of Israel to achieve two goals: Destroy Hamas and return all the hostages home. Everybody," he added.

Ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, a number of organizations, led by families of hostages from the Tikva Forum, issued a call to the Israeli government to act for full victory and the return of the hostages with the slogan, "It's time to demand victory!”.

Last week, the organizations placed a huge billboard near the Ayalon lanes in Tel Aviv based on Trump's threat to Hamas and the residents of Gaza: (Release) them all by 01/20, or all hell will break out! In addition, this week (Thursday) the organizations will hold a huge national demonstration at a hundred intersections all over the country with the participation of hundreds of thousands of supporters.