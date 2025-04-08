The Trump administration is reportedly exploring the possibility of launching drone strikes against Mexican drug cartels as part of a broader strategy to curb drug trafficking across the southern US border. The discussions remain in early stages, with no unified agreement yet among the White House, the Department of Defense, and intelligence agencies, according to an NBC report.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the administration has debated targeting cartel leaders and their operations with drone strikes—potentially even without Mexico’s consent. Such unilateral action would be considered a last resort, though it remains under active discussion.

President Donald Trump has consistently emphasized a hardline stance against drug cartels. During his second-term campaign, he proposed designating cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and pressuring Mexico with tariffs for its perceived inaction on fentanyl trafficking.

Trump previously entertained the idea of deploying U.S. troops into Mexico to combat organized crime. Now, military intervention, including drone strikes, is receiving more serious consideration.

Ronald “Ron” Johnson, Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to Mexico, acknowledged during his Senate confirmation hearing that while cooperation with Mexico would be preferred, “all cards are on the table.” Similarly, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed that sentiment, emphasizing that “all options will be on the table.”

While the US has previously used drones for intelligence-gathering in collaboration with Mexican authorities—efforts that led to high-profile arrests such as Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán—those drones have not been armed.