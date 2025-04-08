A diplomatic source admitted this morning (Tuesday) that Prime Minister Netanyahu did not receive prior updates on the move announced by President Trump - the initiation of direct talks with Iran regarding its nuclear program.

The source noted that while the possibility that Trump would renew contacts with Iran was considered, it was evident from the joint press conference of the US President and the Prime Minister that Netanyahu did not know in advance about the move and was surprised by the statement.

He added that the fact that the Prime Minister was informed about the negotiations and that the USA has pledged to report to Israel on any developments that arise from them is very positive.

The source believes the talks will be noticeably different from those held under the Obama administration. The source claimed that these negotiations are imposed on Iran by American shows of force and sanctions, aligning with the Israeli insistence that America only negotiate through demonstrations of power.

President Trump announced that the US will start direct talks with Iran regarding its nuclear program this coming Saturday during his recent press conference with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Netanyahu emphasized that the negotiations should lead to a situation where Iran has no way to obtain nuclear weapons.

Iran on Monday responded to US President Donald Trump’s announcement, made during a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, that the US and Iran would hold direct talks on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

The Islamic Republic said the comments are "a planned psychological move designed to influence local and global public opinion", according to the Reuters news agency.

Meanwhile, three Iranian officials with knowledge of plans for talks with the United States told The New York Times that Iran’s understanding of the talks was somewhat different from what President Trump described to reporters in the Oval Office.

According to the Iranian officials, representatives from Tehran and Washington plan to meet in Oman on Saturday for indirect talks, where representatives from each country would sit in separate rooms and Omani diplomats would carry messages back and forth.

The Iranian officials told The New York Times that Iran would be open to direct talks with the United States if the indirect negotiations went well.