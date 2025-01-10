At the initiative of Yossi Kakon, Mayor of Tzfat, the Yigal Alon House in Tzfat held a dinner for the city's volunteer emergency responders on Wednesday.

The evening focused on recognition of each energy organization for their various efforts throughout the Swords do Iron war.

Among those honored were the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, and their Galilee director Shmuel Segal, for extensive efforts in searching for missing persons throughout the war.

Segal stated "We congratulate the Mayor of Tzfat, Mr. Yossi Kakon, on the unique and unifying evening of appreciation, and thank all the volunteers for their holy work."