The five Breslev Hassidim from Tzfat who were killed in a car accident on Friday in Morocco will be laid to rest on Monday in Israel. In the early hours of the morning, the bodies of the five victims arrived at Ben Gurion Airport on an ELAL flight from France.

ZAKA teams and ambulances took the victims to be treated and buried in cemeteries in Meron and Tzfat.

The funeral for Yisrael Meir Shasha was held in the morning at the Meron Cemetery.

At noon a joint funeral will be held for the other four victims: Rabbi Natan Shapira, Rabbi Shimon Teflinsk, Yosef Haim Teflinsky, and Moshe Gallant.

The funeral procession will leave the Pe'er Hantzah synagogue and go to the cemetery in the city.

The five were part of a group that traveled to Morocco to visit the gravesites of Jewish sages. The accident occurred on Friday at about 10:00 a.m. local time, near the city of Ouarzazate in south-central Morocco. The vehicle in which the five were traveling apparently lost control and overturned, killing all of the passengers.