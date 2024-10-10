Following Hezbollah's rocket attacks on the Israeli cities of Safed and Kiryat Shemona on Wednesday, the Commanding Officer of the Home Front Command, MG Rafi Milo, and the Northern District Commander, Colonel Yehuda Lev, arrived at the points of impact and conducted a situational assessment.

Later, MG Milo also discussed the residents' preparations for Yom Kippur while emphasizing alertness and following HFC guidelines.

"We are bent on changing the security situation here in the north so we can return the residents home securely. We saw a serious incident in Kiryat Shmona, this is an opportunity to express my condolences to the family," Milo stated.

He added, "There is a direct connection between the IDF's ability to continue targeting and striking Hezbollah and the resilience and fortitude of the home front—that's why it's so important to follow the guidelines. There could be a difference of life and death between lying down and standing; that's what the guidelines are for. We constantly continue assessing the situation and change the policy following that. Continue following the HFC guardians - they save lives."