IDF forces are continuing ground operations in Gaza, destroying terror infrastructure and eliminating terrorists.

In Rafah, forces from Division 143 are moving deeper into the Tel Sultan area. Over the past day, they located tunnel shafts and destroyed terror infrastructure in the area.

Forces from the IDF's Division 36 are continuing operations in the Rafah area and the Morag Corridor, where the IDF only recently began operating.

During their activities, the forces located and destroyed structures used for terror activities, as well as underground infrastructure. They also eliminated terrorists.

In northern Gaza, Division 252 continues operations in the Shejaiya area. Over the past day, in cooperation with the IAF, the forces eliminated a number of terrorists and destroyed weapons stores.

Since Tuesday, the IAF has struck over 45 terror targets throughout Gaza. Guided by intelligence, the Southern Command, and the ISA, the IAF struck a site for manufacturing weapons, a launch site with ready-to-use rockets aimed towards Israeli territory, military structures, weapons storehouses, and terror cells.