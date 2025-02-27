"How can Jewish life be maintained behind bars during wartime?" — This question was at the heart of a special meeting held at the headquarters of the Israel Prison Service (IPS) in Ramla. Rabbi Yonatan Markovitch, Chief Rabbi of Kyiv and Rabbi of Ukraine's prisons, met with Rabbi Eyal Salman, the Chief Rabbi of the IPS, for an in-depth discussion on the challenges faced by prison rabbinates.

Also in attendance were Deputy Chief Rabbi of the IPS, Rabbi Gavriel Ezra, Head of Kashrut Department, Rabbi Shmuel Ben-Harosh, and Head of Emergency and Burial Affairs, Rabbi Menachem Yaakobzon.

During the meeting, the Rabbis delved into unique halachic issues affecting inmates, including Shabbos and Yom Tov observance in prison facilities, maintaining kashrus under restricted conditions, and fulfilling mitzvos in an environment that is not conducive to religious practice. Rabbi Markovitch shared the unprecedented challenges he has faced due to the ongoing Ukrainian war, particularly the halachic solutions required in emergency situations when regular access to religious articles and sifrei Torah was disrupted.

Rabbi Eyal Salman presented the framework of religious and kosher services provided in Israeli prisons, detailing the rigorous kashrus supervision, Torah study programs, and religious rehabilitation initiatives. Special emphasis was placed on halachic solutions for challenges such as davening with a minyan, donning tefillin, and addressing ethical and rehabilitative concerns within the prison system.

Rabbi Markovitch expressed his gratitude to Rabbi Salman for the warm hospitality and the invaluable exchange of professional and halachic knowledge. "This meeting highlighted the need for sharing unique halachic expertise relevant to prison environments, especially in times of crisis," noted Rabbi Markovitch. "The Israeli experience in halachic solutions for prison life will help us in Ukraine establish a solid Jewish infrastructure to serve Jewish inmates scattered across more than 170 prisons throughout the country."

"Cooperation between rabbinical systems can lead to more efficient operations and strengthen Jewish identity among inmates,"

The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue discussions and the exchange of halachic knowledge, with the aim of developing a mutual rabbinic support network between the two countries.