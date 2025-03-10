Israel Prison Service soldiers caught a Palestinian Arab lawyer trying to smuggle a tiny phone with a SIM card to his brother, who is serving a prison sentence for security offenses in the Ofer Prison.

An in-depth investigation led to the discovery of photographs showing the lawyer in the possession of military weapons, and a serious indictment was filed against him.

The incident took place when suspect attempted to enter the military court at the Ofer Prison and a soldier found that he was hiding a phone on him. After being apprehended, the suspect was transferred to the Modi'in Illit station for interrogation and his personal mobile phone was also examined.

While analyzing the digital data, dozens of photos were discovered, showing the suspect holding various weapons, including an M16 assault rifle with a grenade launcher and a telescopic sight. Photos were also found of a child holding a weapon, including an M16 and a Kalashnikov, raising suspicion that he was hoarding additional weapons in his home.

The security forces acted simultaneously on intelligence and operational levels, and the court ruled that the evidence strengthened suspicions against him. Upon completion of the investigation, the suspect was indicted for possession and manufacture of weapons without a permit, and the authorities requested to detain him until the end of the legal proceedings.

The Israeli security forces continue the fight to thwart smuggling and eliminate security threats throughout Judea and Samaria.