Officers from the Yassam special police unit on Tuesday arrested an individual suspected of involvement in a Tel Aviv synagogue arson, a police spokesperson said.

According to the report, a report was received Monday regarding a fire set to a synagogue on Shmerling Street in Tel Aviv, which caused damage but no injuries.

At the conclusion of the investigation and following the collection of evidence, investigators succeeded in locating the suspect, who has been identified as a 23-year-old resident of Bnei Brak.

On Tuesday, Yassam officers from the Tel Aviv District detained the suspect for questioning. Following the interrogation, it was decided to hold the suspect in custody. He was brought Wednesday morning to court for an extension of his arrest.

The police investigation is ongoing, and motives for the arson are being examined.