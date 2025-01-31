As part of the hostage deal, the Israel Prison Service has been issuing a wristband to every terrorist released. Each band is individually labeled with the prisoner's name and identity number.

Along with this information, each band includes a message in Hebrew and Arabic, reading 'The eternal nation does not forget.' This is a paraphrase of a common Israeli proverb 'The eternal Nation is not afraid of a long journey.'

Below that was written a quote from Psalms 18:38, in which King David describes his Divinely ordained victories in battle: 'I will pursue my enemies and overtake them.' The verse is closely paraphrased in Samuel II 22:38.

As the deal went into effect, the Israel Prison Service hung banners with the same quotes outside the crossing points and prisons where the terrorists were to be released.

The wristbands are visible in social media videos of the release celebrations held for several of the terrorists.