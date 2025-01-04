One terrorist was killed and nine others injured - four of them seriously - in Friday night clashes with IDF forces in the Balata area of Shechem (Nablus).

The IDF reported that the incident took place during a counterterror operation, during which the terrorists attempted to harm the IDF forces operating in the area. The terrorists' efforts included placing explosive devices near the soldiers, as well as hurling firebombs, explosives, and rocks at the Israeli forces.

"The forces fired towards the terrorists in order to remove the threat," the IDF stressed.

In addition, parallel to the counterterror operation, the IDF received a report of an explosive device which had been planted by the terrorists. None of the forces were injured, an IDF spokesperson confirmed.

Last month, Israeli forces conducted an arrest operation recently in Shechem, in which the Israeli forces arrested terrorists after they barricaded themselves within a building. The operation included a "pressure cooker" procedure, in which a building is demolished with a barricaded suspect still inside.

Following an exchange of fire, the suspects surrendered with two M-16 rifles and were handed over for further investigation by security forces.

Israeli forces entering the site post-operation discovered a kit for activating explosives, magazines, and military equipment. The forces also shot and wounded an additional suspect.