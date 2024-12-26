Israeli forces conducted an arrest operation recently in Shechem. Dramatic footage from the operation was released this morning (Thursday).

The footage, captured by helmet cameras and a drone, reveals the intense moments during which the Israeli forces arrested terrorists after they barricaded themselves within a building. The operation included a 'pressure cooker' procedure, in which a building is demolished with a barricaded suspect still inside.

Following an exchange of fire, the suspects surrendered with two M-16 rifles and were handed over for further investigation by security forces.

Israeli forces entering the site post-operation hdiscovered a kit for activating explosives, magazines, and military equipment. The forces also shot and wounded an additional suspect.

Additionally, three wanted persons were arrested and weapons seized in the Binyamin area. During the operation, the forces shot a suspect who approached them and posed a threat. It was later discovered he was an Israeli citizen and was transferred for medical treatment in Israel.

Furthermore, during an operation in the Jordan Valley overnight, an Air Force aircraft bombed a terrorist squad that was planting explosives, killing one of them.