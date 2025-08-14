The Yesha Council on Thursday sent an urgent letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding the immediate application of full Israeli sovereignty over all areas of Judea and Samaria during the upcoming government meeting.

The letter, signed by 19 heads of regional and local councils, comes in response to recent political and security developments, particularly what the signatories describe as "Israel's hesitation" - which they say fuels international efforts to establish a Palestinian state.

The Council warned that while the IDF is engaged in fighting in Gaza, on the northern front against Hezbollah, and in the ongoing campaign against Iran, there remains no official declaration that Judea and Samaria are an inseparable part of the State of Israel.

"The absence of a clear declaration and concrete action harms deterrence, undermines the security of the communities in Judea and Samaria, and signals political weakness to the international community," they wrote.

The council heads noted that the Knesset has already passed - by a wide majority - a resolution supporting the application of sovereignty, with Netanyahu himself voting in favor.

"Now is the time to move from words to actions. Not sovereignty over blocs alone - but broad sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. This is the call of the hour - Jewish, historical, moral, and security-driven," the letter stated.

In their appeal, they also warned against potential developments at the upcoming UN annual conference, where Muslim and European nations are reportedly working to advance recognition of a Palestinian state - a move they say would transform Judea and Samaria into "a forward base for terrorism, minutes away from Jerusalem, Kfar Saba, and Hadera, and an existential threat to the State of Israel."