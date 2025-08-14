Northern District police operated Wednesday in the town of Rosh Pina after receiving information about a Palestinian Authority (PA) resident without permits working in a local restaurant.

In the afternoon, detectives positioned near the restaurant spotted the suspect arriving for work and attempted to arrest him. The 35-year-old resident of the Shechem (Nablus) area, who has a security-related past, tried to flee but was caught after a short chase.

During the arrest, the suspect presented himself as a Jerusalem resident and provided the full details of an Israeli citizen.

The restaurant owner said the suspect had shown him an Israeli ID card with his photo, matching the details he gave police. Following questioning at the police station, his true identity was revealed.

On Thursday morning, police said they would request the suspect’s arrest be extended. They also reported that two days earlier, in an operation in Nazareth, over 40 Gaza residents were caught staying in Israel illegally.

Police stressed that the presence of illegals can sometimes serve as a basis for terrorist or criminal activity, and vowed to use all means to bring those involved to justice.