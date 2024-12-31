Hours after a tragedy in the Netzach Yehuda Brigade, in which Sergeant Uriel Peretz fell and three other soldiers were severely injured, the soldiers gathered to light Hanukkah candles.

Lighting the menorah was battalion commander Lieutenant Colonel Lior Dupet, who took office in June. Participating in the candle-lighting were the other soldiers, who sang traditional songs alongside the flames.

Peretz, 23 years old from Beitar Illit, served in the haredi Netzach Yehuda Battalion (97) of the Kfir Brigade. He fell during a confrontation with terrorists in Beit Hanoun after a terrorist launched an anti-tank missile at the building where the troops were.

On Monday, the IDF said, "In the incident in which Sergeant Uriel Peretz fell, three additional soldiers of the Netzach Yehuda Battalion Kfir Brigade were severely injured."

"The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified."

Beitar Illit Mayor Meir Rubinstein eulogized: "Our hearts are with the family at this difficult time. The entire city mourns and sends condolences to the important family. May we not hear any more pain in our borders and we should soon see Israel's salvation."