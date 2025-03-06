IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir conducted a tour of the field in the Gaza Strip on Thursday alongside the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman, the Commanding Officer of the 252nd Division, BG Yehuda Vach, and other commanders.

The Chief of the General Staff held a discussion with the soldiers of the "Netzah Yehuda" Battalion and conducted training exercises with them in the field.

"Always be ready, always be alert, always be suspicious, always train. If you look back, you'll see the houses of Sderot — you are protecting the civilian residents of Sderot. You are our stop line. In this sense, you have great responsibility," Zamir told the troops.

He added: "I trust you, I'm sure you will perform your service in the best possible way. You have excellent commanders, we have excellent soldiers, and we will know how to accomplish all our missions in the best way possible."