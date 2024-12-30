The IDF cleared for publication on Monday evening that Sergeant Uriel Peretz, aged 23, from Betar Illit, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant Uriel Peretz served in the haredi Netzah Yehuda Battalion (97) of the Kfir Brigade. He fell during a confrontation with terrorists in Beit Hanoun, where the battalion had begun operations during the past day.

In the incident in which Sergeant Peretz fell, three additional soldiers of the Netzah Yehuda Battalion Kfir Brigade were severely injured.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified.

Sergeant Peretz is the 825th soldier to fall since the war began.

Beitar Illit Mayor Meir Rubinstein eulogized: "Our hearts are with the family at this difficult time. The entire city mourns and sends condolences to the important family. May we not hear any more pain in our borders and we should soon see Israel's salvation."