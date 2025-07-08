The combat team of the Northern Brigade, under the command of Division 99, continues to operate in the Beit Hanoun area in the northern Gaza Strip, one day after the intense incident in which five soldiers from the Netzach Yehuda Battalion were killed in a fierce battle against armed terrorists.

The battalion has been operating in the strip continuously for over a year and a half as part of the Northern Brigade's activities. During the fighting, the battalion's soldiers destroyed hundreds of terror infrastructures, both underground and above-ground, including tunnel shafts, launchers, and booby-trapped buildings.

In addition, dozens of terrorists were eliminated - both in ground combat and in cooperation with the Air Force, including a company commander in Hamas's Beit Hanoun Battalion.

The battalion forces also located Hamas weapon caches in their area of operations. Alongside their operations in the strip, Netzach Yehuda soldiers participated in missions in other sectors, including defense operations along the Syria and southern Lebanon borders.

The battalion commander spoke with his soldiers after the battle and said, "Yesterday, we lost five of our best, brave fighters who are deeply connected to the roots on which they were raised and fought with a sense of duty to protect the people of Israel."