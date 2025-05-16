Following two months of intensive activity along the Lebanese border, the IDF's Haredi battalion Netzach Yehuda has transitioned to the Gaza sector to join preparations for a ground maneuver.

While stationed in the north, the battalion led several key operational successes, including the seizure of weapons meant for terrorist use. Operations carried out beyond the border in Lebanese territory demanded courage, coordination, and precise execution, with close cooperation between various units within the division.

Ahead of Lag B’Omer and in light of the move between two active fronts, the battalion paused for a spiritual gathering in memory of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. Organized by the Netzach Yehuda association, the event featured a siyum (completion) of a Talmudic tractate, festive meal, music, and the distribution of tzitzit to soldiers.

Rabbi Shaul Avdiel, who attended the celebration, said: “I met soldiers with great souls, combining courage in battle with Torah, joy, and unity. This is the vision of Judah in action—holiness and heroism, faith and strength. True successors of Rashbi (Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai) —fighters of light and valor.”

The deployment of the seasoned battalion to Gaza brings critical reinforcement to forces in the field and highlights the unique contribution of Haredi soldiers to Israel's defense efforts.