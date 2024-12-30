Transportation Minister Miri Regev on Sunday commented on the threats from the haredi parties on a potential resignation from the coalition due to the lack of progress in passing the Draft Law.

"The haredi parties are unable to get anything approved. Is it right to give up and go to elections? There is no better government than this, especially for the haredi public," she said in an interview with Radio Kol Chai.

On the Draft Law, Regev stated, "Everyone understands that compromises need to be made, and the haredim also understand that they need to step in and do their part. The previous Defense Minister did not want to reach compromises, but now progress is being made. The haredim should either study Torah or enlist."

Commenting on the investigation against the Prime Minister's wife, she said, "The Attorney General orders an investigation against a civilian, something that is completely outside of her authority, following a TV investigative report. This is simply unreasonable. I don’t understand why Yariv Levin is not advancing the dismissal of the Attorney General. We have no trust in her."

On the issue of the hostages, Regev stressed, "It is not right to talk about any deal in the media. Because of all the chatter, many deals that could have developed have been set back. There is no doubt that now there is a much better opportunity to make progress, especially due to Hamas' isolation."

Commenting on a commission of inquiry to probe the October 7 massacre, she said, "The questions have been raised from the very beginning, and there are many unresolved questions, such as the lookouts who did not receive responses and the SIM cards that went off in the middle of the night. We believe there needs to be someone in charge [of the probe] that the public believes in, rather than a judge."