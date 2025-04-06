Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to recordings published on Sunday on various channels from conversations of the head of the Jewish Department in the ISA with Deputy Commander Avishai Moalem.

"Tonight, further shocking recordings were revealed of extortion under threat by the Deputy Head of the Jewish Department in the ISA against police officer Avishai Moalem. Avishai Moalem refused to cooperate with the demand of the head of the Jewish Department in the ISA to carry out false arrests of Israeli citizens and upheld the law. Subsequently, he was suddenly arrested with the approval of the Attorney General on suspicion of corruption. This is further evidence of the corrupt conduct of the Jewish Department in the ISA under Ronen Bar, in full cooperation with the Attorney General," claimed Netanyahu.

He added, "Ronen Bar and Gali Baharav-Miara, who have a long-standing connection, fabricated a case against police officer Moalem, and are now acting together to prevent Bar's dismissal. The political investigations must stop immediately. Ronen Bar, who failed terribly on October 7 and has since lost the trust of the entire government, must stop clinging to his position and vacate it immediately."

The statements follow a highly controversial revelation of several recordings of the head of the Jewish Department disparaging Israeli residents of Judea and Samaria and calling for arrests and unpleasant detentions with neither a warrant nor crime.