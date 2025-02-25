Minister of Transportation Miri Regev, who served as the IDF Spokeswoman during the 2005 Gaza Disengagement, during which thousands of Jews were expelled from Gush Katif, declared on Tuesday at the Besheva and Arutz Sheva Jerusalem Conference that Israel must take control of land in the Gaza Strip and Jews must return to live in Gush Katif.

Regev announced that during the next cabinet meeting, she intends to propose the addition of another official objective of the war: the restoration of Israeli residence in the Gaza Strip as part of the strategic thinking for the area's future after the war.

"Trump spoke about emigration and we continue to advance this plan with the American's lead. In the end, Trump will give support to protect the State of Israel's security. We all see that Hamas is a terror organization that aims to murder, they will not remain there, and Gaza will look different - that's what will be," Regev stated.

Regarding Gaza's future, Regev clarified that if Hamas does not surrender and does not concede its weapons, Israel will return to war until it reaches its goals. This being said, according to her, "The war is not the goal, but rather the means to obtain security and to create a new reality in Gaza."