Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday evening spoke with Defense Minister Israel Katz from the Wing of Zion plane and was updated on the firing of rockets from the Gaza Strip.

A statement from Netanyahu’s office said, “The Prime Minister instructed that a vigorous response be carried out and approved the continuation of the intensive IDF activity in the Strip against Hamas.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz later commented on the rocket fire from Gaza toward the Ashkelon area.

"I have instructed the IDF to continue and expand Operation 'Might and Sword' and to deliver a very powerful blow against Hamas in Gaza in response to the firing. For every piece of shrapnel that hit an Ashkelon resident, Hamas murderers must pay the heaviest price. We will not tolerate missile fire toward Israel," Katz said.

The IDF later struck the rocket launchers in the Gaza Strip from which projectiles were launched earlier in the day toward Israeli territory.

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to Israeli civilians," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Earlier on Sunday evening, ten rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip, setting off sirens in Ashkelon, Ashdod, and the surrounding areas.

The IDF said that approximately five projectiles were successfully intercepted by the IAF, adding, "Falls were identified in several areas. IDF Home Front Command soldiers are dispatched to the scenes and are operating in cooperation with Israeli security forces."

Missile shrapnel landed in Ashkelon, damaging several vehicles. Security forces were deployed to the scenes.