The Funduq bypass road, one of the largest infrastructure projects in Samaria, was officially launched today. The total price is expected to reach 200 million shekels.

Phase A of the project, estimated at NIS 47 million, includes the western section towards Karnei Shomron and the establishment of a new traffic light intersection between Funduq Junction and Immanuel Junction.

The directive for paving the bypass was signed at the request of Samaria governor Yossi Dagan, in coordination with Transport Minister Miri Regev, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and former Defense Minister Yoav Galant.

The construction of the road began the night of the murder of the Yaniv brothers in Huwara. Dagan met with the former Central Command chief Yehudah Fox, who agreed to order a military force to create the initial dirt road upon which the rest of the bypass would be based.

Dagan said, "The works on Phase A of the Funduq bypass are beginning, which is part of the revolution of bypass roads in Samaria: Huwara, Luban, Al-Arub, and now here in Funduq. It is a central route where hundreds of thousands pass every week, and this road will significantly improve security and quality of life. Our response to vicious terrorism is building the land. We will strengthen security here on this road, continue to develop settlements, and with God's help, we will reach a million residents in Samaria."

"I thank the partners in the endeavor: Transport Minister Miri Regev, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Israel Roads CEO Nissim Peretz, the Ministry of Defense'sHead of Transportation, Israel Afriat, and Rafi Avital, Transportation Director in the council."

Uziel Vatik, mayor of Kedumim, noted that "Fifty years after returning to the homeland regions in Samaria, we are on the verge of significant development and expansion. The infrastructure built decades ago must be renewed to fit the time and needs. Kedumim hasconstruction and absorption momentum, and the Funduq bypass leading to the settlement will serve as the oxygen pipe for bringing new residents the right way."

"The recent breakthrough began a few months ago. Now after planning and budgeting, Phase A of the construction of Funduq bypass road is beginning. The works are expected to start in about a month and a half, after the contractor's organization and work-start order. The Samaria Council will continue to update the public on the project's progress," he concluded.