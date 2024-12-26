Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and State Attorney Amit Isman ordered the police this evening (Thursday) to open an investigation against the Prime Minister's wife Sara Netanyahu on suspicion of witness harassment and obstruction of justice. The investigation was ordered based on evidence presented by Channel 12's 'Uvda' program.

The program presented evidence that Mrs. Netanyahu was allegedly behind the demonstrations in front of the homes of the prosecutor in the Netanyahu trial, Liat Ben-Ari, and of the main witness, Hadas Klein.

Earlier, the Prime Minister released a new video in which he condemned the investigation and the media's attitude towards his wife.

"Because the baseless charges against me are collapsing day by day in court and will collapse even more in the future. The leftists and the media have found a new target, they are mercilessly attacking my wife Sara, the support of my life," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu praised his wife for her work with children and bereaved families and said, "You won't hear a single word of this, not even a single clarification, on the networks, which are in a state of panic because they are again trying to hurt her in order to hurt me, and they are also doing it on television shows, and there are no limits to the lies, no limits to the vile distortions, to taking things out of context, to fake news, to brainwashing, to relentless mind-engineering."

He referred to the latest published investigation: "They call it 'Uvda' (fact), but it is simply false propaganda, vile propaganda, and where trolls chase trolls."

Netanyahu said, "Now there's a new blood libel, as if my wife Sarah leaked state secrets about Nasrallah and all sorts of other absurd things. They repeat these despicable lies over and over again. They repeated it on the prime time news broadcast of Channel 12. What a shame. Just once I would like to see Channel 12, I would like to see the other poison channels do some kind of investigation into the left-wing camp. But don't count on it. It simply won't happen."

He added, "There was a left-wing government here for a year and a half with the Muslim Brotherhood, how many investigations were there? Not even one. Zero investigations into the left-wing government, zero investigations into a left-wing prime minister. On the contrary, what is happening on the poison channels is daily incitement, hour by hour, against the right-wing camp, against the haredi community, against the settlers. This is the real poison machine."