Thousands of Israeli Breslov hasidim returning from Uman, who were stranded at the Ukraine and Romania borders, have managed to return home thanks to efforts by Transportation Minister Miri Regev.

On Tuesday night, Regev held a conversation with Romania's Sorin Grindeanu. In the conversation, Grindeanu promised to speed up the Israelis' cases and ensure their welfare, including the provision of food, drink, and appropriate accommodations until their flights to Israel.

Regev told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, "We are working around the clock in order to bring all the Israelis home safely, as quickly as possible. I call on all travelers to show patience and listen to the instructions of local authorities. We are doing everything we can to ensure the welfare and comfort of our citizens."

Despite the war, Regev ordered that the skies remain open and air travel continue unaffected. Flights to Baku and other destinations in countries near Ukraine are operated by both Israeli and foreign airlines, without intervention by the Transportation Ministry, as regular commercial flights or charter flights organized by various travel agencies.

The Finance Ministry and Transportation Ministry created a joint headquarters which works to help all of the travelers return home to Israel. A Foreign Ministry hotline is available for the travelers, and helps them reach a destination from which flights to Israel are available.