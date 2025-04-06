Ten rockets were launched on Sunday evening from the Gaza Strip, setting off sirens in Ashkelon, Ashdod, and the surrounding areas.

Hamas claimed responsibility for the launches.

The IDF stated: "Following the sirens that sounded at 21:01-21:02 in the Lakhish area, approximately ten projectiles were identified crossing into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Most of them were successfully intercepted. The details are under review."

No injuries were reported, but missile shrapnel fell in several locations in Ashdod and Ashkelon. Security forces have been deployed to the locations.

The Police stated: "The police are currently tending to fallen shrapnel at a scene in the Ashkelon area, without injuries at the moment. Police sappers from the Southern District and officers from the Ashkelon police station are searching for additional remnants to remove threats to the public."