During Tuesday’s meeting of the Security Cabinet, Transportation Minister Miri Regev addressed a question to IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi—to which Halevi responded with a question of his own.

According to a report by Kan News, Regev turned to the Chief of Staff and asked him, "Can you guarantee 100 percent that there will never be a terrorist attack by Hamas?"

The Chief of Staff responded with a question: "Can you guarantee that there will never be a traffic accident?" Regev did not appreciate the comparison and said, "That’s not a good example; in this case, it also involves the Justice Ministry and other bodies."

Justice Minister Yariv Levin joined in on the discussion and said, "What does this have to do with me? You blame everything on me and the Justice Ministry. Is there anything I’m preventing?" In response to Levin, Regev retracted her statement.

Later, Halevi added, "In a Hamas attack, there is also an enemy seeking to act, which makes it even more complicated. We have significantly and extensively damaged Hamas in terms of infrastructure, capabilities, and command and control. We have not eliminated every last terrorist. The IDF can operate anywhere in the Gaza Strip."

He continued, "We are strongly enforcing the ceasefire and will continue to act with intensity against Hamas. The organization cannot threaten Israeli communities, certainly not as it did on October 7."