Police officers from the Northern District are working to fight the phenomenon of illegal Arab infiltrators from the Palestinian Authority.

As part of this effort, officers identified an illegal Arab, and arrested him thanks to guidance from a drone.

The infiltrator, an 18-year-old from Kafr Dan, was arrested and taken for questioning.

Following the interrogation, the Nazareth branch of the Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment with a request to extend the suspect's arrest until the completion of legal proceedings against him.