After London hospitals received complaints from patients, medical staff at five hospitals have been banned from wearing symbols of solidarity with Palestinians, the Telegraph reported on Sunday.

The decision came after complaints from Jewish patients were forwarded to the trust. One came from a woman who underwent a C-section and three staff members wearing pro-Palestinian badges treated her within 24 hours.

Two of them were wearing "Free Palestine" badges on their uniforms and one had a watermelon badge, associated with the Palestinians.

"The display of these symbols made me feel extremely vulnerable, particularly given the level of antisemitic activity we’re all witnessing online and at protests," she said.

She added: "She explained that she felt “panicked” while waiting for surgery, and was afraid her care could be jeopardized by someone who didn’t like Jewish people or Israel."

She added: "I understand the strength of feeling from those deeply concerned about the conflict. However, I think it is reasonable to ban political views on display in the workplace, particularly when dealing with patients at their most vulnerable and when the conflict and the symbolism surrounding it are so deeply complex."

She said it would have also been inappropriate if a staff member was wearing an Israeli flag on their lanyard.