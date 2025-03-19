Sirens sounded Wednesday morning in the Samaria community of Kiryat Netafim, warning of a terrorist infiltration.

Following the sirens, security forces rushed to the area, and began searching. It is believed that the incident was criminal in nature, and that a vehicle thief attempted to escape the police by jumping over the fence.

The Samaria hotline said that a suspect was identified, and believed to be a vehicle thief who infiltrated the town by climbing over the western fence, from the direction of a construction project. Security forces and the town's security team are searching for the suspect.

Residents were told: "Enter your protected space immediately and close the door well. DO not stand in front of the window or door, and avoid movement and noise."

An IDF spokesperson confirmed: "IDF: Initial report - Sirens sounded in Kiryat Netafim regarding a terrorist infiltration. The details are under review."

It was later reported that the suspect had been caught and arrested.

