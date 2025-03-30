The Security Cabinet has approved the laying of the third section of the "Sovereignty Road" in the area surrounding Jerusalem. The move, promoted by Defense Minister Israel Katz, will enable Palestinian Arabs to travel between population centers while bypassing Israeli checkpoints. In practice, it has other implications, i.e. diverting all Palestinian vehicles from the existing roads connecting Jerusalem and Ma'ale Adumim.

The decision was made for two main reasons – one for security, to prevent terrorism in this area. About one year ago, Matan Elmaliah was murdered and seven others were wounded in a shooting attack carried out by three terrorists on the section of the road in question.

The second reason is political, in order to create a continuum of roads in this area without Palestinians, and preventing them from accessing various areas by foot, such as the Khan al-Ahmar outpost, against which a demolition order has been pending for years and which the Palestinians define as strategic in an attempt to break Israel's territorial continuity.

The road will also remove a significant obstacle to the application of full Israeli sovereignty over Ma'ale Adumim, and has therefore been delayed by the political echelon over the years.

Guy Yifrach, mayor of Ma'ale Adumim, commented this morning: "We are delighted to reach a time like this. A historic-political decision that we brought to the Security Cabinet, the paving of the Sovereignty Road, was approved tonight. This will significantly improve the security of the residents of Ma'ale Adumim and the surrounding area, and will drastically reduce traffic congestion in the area.”

“Since I took office, this has been the city’s most important project. Over the past year, I have conducted dozens of observations, tours and discussions with senior government officials, the defense establishment and the IDF. Tonight, after persistent efforts, one of the most important decisions was made for the city of Ma'ale Adumim, for Jewish residence in Judea and Samaria and for the capital of Israel – Jerusalem."

"Beyond the diplomatic breakthrough that has been blocked for decades, this is also an unprecedented budgetary achievement: 303 million shekels were approved for the construction of the road. The project will include a connection between al-Azariya and a-Zaim through an underground tunnel, and will allow Palestinian traffic from southern Judea and Samaria to the north – without passing through Israeli roads. This is a historic moment, which proves how determination, cooperation and faith in the justice of our path has paid off," Yifrach concluded.