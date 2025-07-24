A soldier in the 71st Armored Corps Battalion, 188th Brigade, was severely injured Wednesday by a mortar fragment during combat in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF reported Thursday.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and his family has been notified.

On Tuesday, a platoon commander and a combat engineering soldier in the Southern Brigade were severely injured during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

Another soldier was moderately injured in the incident.

The three were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified.

Also on Tuesday, the IDF announced that an NCO in the Golani Reconnaissance Unit was severely injured during combat in the central Gaza Strip.

The NCO was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and his family has been notified.