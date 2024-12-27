Thousands of Breslov hasidim arrived this week in Uman, Ukraine, to celebrate the traditional Hanukkah weekend.

The arrivals, however, are now subject to extremely strict security precautions. Among other things, the hasidim were warned that photographing security forces, checkpoints, or military facilities may be viewed as espionage and lead to arrest.

Despite the lack of flights from Israel and the ongoing war, 3,000 hasidim arrived in Uman.

United Breslov, which prepared in advance to absorb the visitors, succeeded in reducing the electricity outages in the area and even succeeded in reopening the large mikvas (ritual baths) in the "Kloiz area."

Rabbi Natan Bin-Nun, chairman of United Breslov, is in constant contact with authorities in eastern Europe, in order to ensure safe passage for the hasidim. In addition, the authorities are careful to enforce a nighttime curfew between midnight and 4:00 a.m., and demand visitors carry passports every time they exit their lodgings.

In addition to the photography ban, the hasidim are forbidden to use any kind of fireworks, and are required to enter protected spaces during air raid sirens.

The authorities also warned that expressions which may come across as support for an enemy or as mocking Ukraine, even if they were said jokingly, may lead to removal from Ukraine and an extended ban on re-entry.