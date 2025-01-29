A Russian drone attack left the city of Uman, Ukraine, and its environs without electricity - as hundreds of Jews made their way to the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov.

"There is no deadline for the electricity to reutrn," Rabbi Natan Bin-Nun, chairman of United Breslov, said.

The direct strike to the city's energy infrastructure took place at around 2:00 a.m. local time, despite the fact that the Ukrainian army succeed in intercepting most of the uAVs.

"The damage is very significant," local reports said.

On Wednesday, Breslov hasidim mark Rabbi Natan of Breslov's first visit to the gravesite of his teacher Rabbi Nachman.

"Because it is so close to Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath - ed.), we expect that there will be an unusually high number of visitors this year," the gravesite's keeper, Rabbi Natan Tzemach, said.

"We are preparing to provide electricity to the areas of the gravesite, by using special generators," Bin-Nun promised. "In the meantime, the residents and visitors are forced to use emergency lights and means of warmth, just like at the start of the war."