Gil Itamar, an Israeli working in Africa, was abducted over the weekend in Nigeria and rescued by the local army with the involvement of the Israeli Foreign Ministry. The citizen was rescued safe and sound.

The Nigerian police claimed that the Israeli was kidnapped while being escorted by the Nigerian army.

"Contrary to the police's claim, the Israeli was alone in his vehicle, without any military escort or driver at the time of his abduction," the Nigerian army stated to local media.

In response, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said, "The Israeli Embassy in Nigeria and the Department for Israelis Abroad handled the rescue of an Israeli citizen in the northeastern part of the country. The citizen is safe."