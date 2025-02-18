On the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, representatives of the Uman Jewish community met with regional governor Igor Taburets.

The meeting aimed to formulate principles for collaboration in anticipation of the major holiday events.

Plans for the city's development, which annually hosts tens of thousands of visitors, were also discussed.

The parties expressed satisfaction over the past year's events, which occurred without significant issues despite the country's tense security situation.

Natan Ben-Nun, Chairman of the Breslov Union, said "We are preparing diligently to ensure all visitors can arrive as comfortably as possible, considering Ukraine's complex situation."