Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi clarified on Sunday that Tehran and Washington have yet to engage in direct diplomatic discussions, despite recent US efforts to initiate contact regarding Iran's nuclear program.

Speaking to the Iranian parliament’s official news outlet and quoted by the Russian TASS news agency, Araqchi stated, “We have expressed our point of view, so we adhere to diplomacy and the path of negotiations, but only indirectly. Of course, it must be recognized that not a single negotiation stage has taken place so far.”

He further emphasized that any expectation from the United States for a deal resembling Libya’s 2003 disarmament agreement is unrealistic.

“The United States can only dream,” Araqchi said, dismissing parallels with the Libyan model, which saw Tripoli renounce its weapons of mass destruction.

His comments come amid tensions between the US and Iran, after Iran recently rejected President Donald Trump’s offer for direct talks, which was outlined in a letter sent by Trump to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump recently warned that “bad things” would happen to Iran if it does not agree to a deal on its nuclear program.

Later, the President warned Iran that "if they don't make a deal, there will be bombing — and it will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before."

In response, Iran’s state-controlled Iranian newspaper Tehran Times wrote in a post on X that Iran's missiles are "loaded onto launchers in all underground missile cities and are ready for launch."

Last Monday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Trump against any attack on Iran, saying that if the US follows through on its threats, it will receive a "strong blow."

Three days later, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he believes Iran wants to hold direct talks with the US about the Iranian nuclear program.

“It’s better if we have direct talks. I think it goes faster and you understand the other side a lot better than if you go through intermediators,” said Trump.

“They wanted to use intermediators. I don't think that's necessarily true anymore. I think they're concerned. I think they feel vulnerable and I don't want them to feel that way,” he added.