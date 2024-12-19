Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke for the first time on Thursday about the airstrike overnight on Houthi targets in Yemen.

According to Netanyahu, "We did this in response to the Houthis' repetitive attacks on civilian targets in Israel. Last night, they attacked a school in Ramat Gan.

"They don't attack just us, they attack the entire world. They attack the international shipping and trade routes. So when Israel operates against the Houthis, it works for the entire international community. The Americans understand this well, and so do many others."

He further stated: "After Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Assad regime in Syria, the Houthis are almost the only arm that the Iranian axis of evil has left. They are learning and they will learn that those who hurt Israel - pay a very heavy price."

The main objective of the IDF airstrikes was to shut down all three ports controlled by the Houthis.

The Air Force attacked targets in the port of Hodeidah and the capital Sana'a, approximately 2,000 km from Israel. The Houthis have launched about 200 ballistic missiles and 170 drones towards Israel since the war began. Most were intercepted, but some managed to penetrate Israeli airspace. In July, a drone from Yemen caused the death of Evgeny Freder in Tel Aviv.

The first wave of the attack began at 3:15 AM in the coastal area of Yemen, with the second following at 4:30 AM in Sana'a. Fourteen fighter jets, covering more than 1,700 km, participated, targeting the ports of Ras Issa, Hodeidah, and the Al-Salif port. In total, eight tugboats were attacked. In Sana'a, fuel tanks, oil, and a power station were targeted.