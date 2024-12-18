Nine countries in Europe and the Middle East, including Israel, are questioning the credibility of entrepreneur Elon Musk, amid concerns over sharing sensitive information.

According to a New York Times report on Wednesday night, US authorities are examining the conduct of SpaceX and Musk regarding confidentiality protocols.

Nine countries in Europe and the Middle East have raised concerns about Musk's credibility in recent years.

Nevertheless, Israel gave Musk permission to operate the Starlink internet terminals, but recently, the US Air Force rejected a security classification for Musk.

In light of the report, Musk is expected to head the Office of Government Efficiency in the upcoming Trump administration, which the president-elect has stated involves "dismantling government bureaucracy, cutting excessive regulations, reducing wasteful spending, and restructuring federal agencies."

However, Musk's role will be unofficial, to enable him to serve as CEO and owner of various companies.