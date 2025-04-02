US President Donald Trump has informed his Cabinet and people close to him that billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk will resign from the government soon, Politico reported.

According to the report, Trump is happy with Musk's work at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is working to uncover and eliminate government waste, but both of them are in agreement that it is time for Musk to return to the business world and become less involved in the government. Musk would retain a more informal advisory role with the Trump Administration.

This week, Trump stated in a conversation with reporters that “at some point Elon’s going to want to go back to his company. He added that "I’d keep him as long as I could keep him.”

The report comes soon after Musk announced that he intends to launch an investigation into the sources of wealth of American congress members who have accumulated vast fortunes, despite an average annual salary of only $174,000.

During a speech he delivered in Wisconsin this week, Musk responded to a question posed by the audience regarding whether USAID funds directed to foreign countries ultimately ended up in the private hands of elected officials. Musk claimed that the government sends money to non-governmental organizations, which channel the funds through many routes before some of it is eventually paid privately to politicians.

Among the Congress members who have been in the headlines for their personal wealth are former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose fortune is estimated at about $250 million, and Republican Senator Rick Scott, whose personal worth is estimated at about $552 million.

Other Congress members also hold fortunes of tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars, a phenomenon that raised questions about conflicts of interest and the use of political power to amass wealth.

Last month, Trump announced that he would buy a Tesla car in support of Musk, who owns the company, after Tesla's stock had lost 45% since the beginning of the year until that point.

Trump commented on the promise on Truth Social: "To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is “putting it on the line” in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s “baby,” in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for. They tried to do it to me at the 2024 Presidential Ballot Box, but how did that work out? In any event, I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American. Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work in order to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN???"