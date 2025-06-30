קדיש מפי אביו של סמל נתן ישראל רוזנפלד ערוץ 7

Sergeant Yisrael Natan Rosenfeld, aged 20, from Ra'anana, who fell in battle on Sunday in the northern Gaza Strip, was laid to rest on Monday. Rosenfeld was a soldier in the 601st Combat Engineering Battalion of the 401st Brigade.

The funeral was held at the military plot in the Ra'anana Cemetery and was attended by family, friends, commanders, and fellow soldiers.

Colonel Avshalom Dadon eulogized: "Our objective in this war is to bring back the hostages, whether alive or for burial, and to defeat the murderous organization. Natan, a stranger wouldn't understand; I do. You and your friends were my light."

He recounted: "You immigrated from Britain, and you enlisted and were always the first to volunteer for any task. Despite the difficulty, you always showed a strong spirit. Natan, the thing that drew me the most was that you were one friend among friends, an attribute that is so rare and can not be learned, an attribute that you brought from home. We lost a man, a warrior, and a leader."

Rosenfeld immigrated to Israel from the UK 11 years ago and studied at the Meitarim School in Ra'anana. The school administration stated that he was "the one who always smiled and always had a good heart."

