Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk announced on Wednesday the conclusion of his term as a top adviser to President Donald Trump, a role in which he spearheaded efforts to streamline federal bureaucracy and reduce spending.

Musk confirmed his departure on X, his social media platform, stating, "As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

A White House official, who requested anonymity, confirmed Musk's exit to The Associated Press.

Musk’s departure closely follows his public critique of President Trump's signature legislative initiative, dubbed the "big beautiful bill." Speaking to CBS, Musk characterized the legislation, which combines tax cuts with enhanced immigration enforcement, as a "massive spending bill" that escalates the federal deficit and "undermines the work" of his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"I think a bill can be big or it could be beautiful," Musk remarked, "But I don't know if it could be both."

President Trump, in response to the criticism, defended his agenda by acknowledging the complexities of legislative negotiation. "I'm not happy about certain aspects of it, but I'm thrilled by other aspects of it," he stated, hinting at potential future modifications.

Musk was named by Trump as one of the leaders of the Department of Government Efficiency soon after Trump was elected to a second term in office in November. Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy was to have led the department together with Musk, but he stepped away from that role hours after Trump took office in January.

Reports last month indicated that Trump had informed his Cabinet and people close to him that Musk would resign from the government soon.