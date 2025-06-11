Elon Musk has published an apology for posts he wrote last week against US President Donald Trump, admitting that the posts included phrases that were too harsh.

"I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far," Musk tweeted.

The confrontation between the two began after Musk strongly criticized Trump's budget proposal and even attacked its impact on the electric vehicle industry. Musk brought up old posts from Trump against budget deficit, making several sarcastic comments.

The feud spiralled rapidly between the two, with Trump accusing Musk of failing to recognize favors to Musk through electronic vehicle grants and Musk claiming that Trump appeared the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

Musk later erased some of his tweets, including the one about the investigation. Trump continued to criticize him, however, including saying that Musk had lost his mind.







