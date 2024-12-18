Eight Republican senators are expressing reservations about supporting former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for the role of America's top spy, casting doubt on her Senate confirmation, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a source from the Trump transition team and another with knowledge of the situation.

A Trump ally closely involved with navigating the President-elect's nominees through the Senate shared a pessimistic view on Gabbard's prospects, highlighting doubts about securing the necessary votes for her to become director of national intelligence.

Both sources indicated that the senators' doubts stem from Gabbard's inability to handle tough questions well during initial Capitol Hill meetings last week, her controversial 2017 visit to meet with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, and her lack of significant intelligence experience.

If the eight Republicans in question do not back Gabbard, Trump would need to win over five Democrats, a challenge given the upcoming composition of Congress, where Republicans will hold a 53-47 majority starting January 3.

The sources did not name the skeptical senators, but another person close to the transition team suggested that Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, John Curtis, and Mitch McConnell could potentially vote against Gabbard.

Trump transition spokesperson Alexa Henning said in response, "There is not one GOP Senator on the record that opposes Lt. Col. Gabbard's nomination. Again, this is anonymous sources desperately trying to hold on to power, so they hide behind the media to spread these falsities that directly subvert the will of the American people."

Gabbard represented Hawaii’s 2nd district on behalf of the Democratic Party, which she left in 2022 .