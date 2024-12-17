Another alleged Iranian agent has been arrested. The ISA and police arrested Erdler (Yisrael) Amoyal, a 23-year-old Jerusalem resident, on suspicion of security offenses, including having contact with Iranian intelligence elements and carrying out tasks in Israel at their behest for monetary compensation.

The investigation found that since October Amoyal had been in contact with Iranian intelligence agents via social media.

In this regard, he was in contact with a profile using the name Ariana. After being initially acquainted with "Ariana," the Amoyal was transferred to an agent known as "John" who acted as his handler.

The investigation also found that despite the fact that Amoyal understood from the beginning that "John" was an Iranian agent, he agreed to carry out intelligence-gathering tasks for him including photographing addresses, vandalism, and other acts. After that, he took photos of a note reading "Make peace" in various areas in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, spraypainted the name "Sinwar" in Tel Aviv, took photos of several houses and streets in Netanya and Jerusalem, and sent all of his completed tasks to his handler.

The suspect purchased a Go-Pro camera and memory card to document the tasks, edited a video of a car being set on fire, searched the web to purchase a pistol, silencer, and bomb-making materials, and even watched videos on how to make bombs, all this to advance a terror attack in Israel. Later, Amoyal was asked to enlist additional agents, including individuals with criminal records.

In addition, the investigation found that Amoyal offered to set fire to a police car for his handler and to even cut power to the Jerusalem light rail, and for that photographed various points on the light rail system in an attempt to locate the power supply and sent the video to his handler.

In return for his actions, Amoyal's Iranian handler rewarded him with crypto coins.

A prosecutor's note of intent was submitted on Tuesday, and an indictment is expected to be submitted by the Jerusalem District Prosecution in the coming days.

An ISA official stated: "This investigation exposes, once again, the efforts by Iranian intelligence officials to enlist Israeli citizens to carry out acts of espionage and terror in Israel, and the citizens' willingness to carry out tasks under Iranian instruction, with knowledge of their handlers' identity, for monetary compensation."

The police stated: "The Israel Police and ISA will continue to concentrate their efforts against any action that could harm state security and the citizens of the State of Israel. Spying for an enemy nation during a war and in general is a severe and dangerous act that constitutes treason."