Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel met yesterday in Jerusalem with Dutch Member of Parliament Ulysse Ellian (VVD), who is visiting Israel for the first time. MP Ellian, a leading critic of the Iranian regime and a steadfast supporter of Israel, is widely recognized in the Netherlands for championing democratic values, defending Jewish communities, and strengthening European-Israeli cooperation in the face of mounting regional and global antisemitism.

Born in Afghanistan in 1988 to Iranian dissidents who fled the Islamic Republic after the revolution, Ellian has devoted his political career to combating organized crime, confronting Islamist extremism, and exposing Iranian influence in Europe. Because of his outspoken stance, he lives under security protection by Dutch authorities.

In their meeting, Deputy Minister Haskel and MP Ellian discussed a range of shared strategic challenges, including Iran’s destabilizing activities across the Middle East, the ongoing war in Gaza, the alarming rise of antisemitism in Europe, and new opportunities to deepen Israel-Netherlands cooperation in security and technology.

Deputy Minister Haskel praised MP Ellian’s leadership and moral clarity: “MP Ellian is one of the most courageous voices in Europe today — someone who truly understands that the Iranian regime is a threat not only to Israel, but to Europe and the free world. His personal story, as the son of Iranian exiles who fled tyranny, gives him a unique moral perspective and an unwavering commitment to truth. In these challenging times, Israel is grateful for principled allies like him who stand with us.”

MP Ellian reaffirmed his enduring support for Israel's fight against terror and expressed deep concern over the sharp increase in antisemitic incidents across Europe since the Hamas-led October 7th massacre.

“Israel is not alone,” said MP Ellian. “As the son of a family that fled the oppression of the Iranian regime, I will continue to stand with Israel in the fight against this regime and to defend democracy, freedom, and the Jewish people.”

The meeting also touched on recent legislative initiatives led by Ellian in the Dutch Parliament, including increased funding for Holocaust education and Jewish community security, as well as efforts to have the European Union officially designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization — a matter with personal resonance given his own status as a target of Iranian threats.