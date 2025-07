Why do we still mourn the loss of the Holy Temple 1,955 years after its destruction? What is missing from the world without it, and what would it mean to have it back again? What is the true message of Tisha B'Av for Israel and the whole world?

In this week's Jerusalem Lights Podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss the meaning of the Holy Temple for the whole world, and reflect on the cycle of pain which our fragmented world endures on account of the concealment of the Divine Presence.